Have got full advance for 110 mn doses: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune-based vaccine maker will supply 220 million doses to the Centre, state governments and private hospitals in the next few months, according to the latest numbers given out by the company.

In a statement, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, said on Monday that the firm had received total orders of 260 million doses from the government. Out of that, more than 150 million doses have been supplied. “We have also got 100 percent advance of Rs 1,732.5 crore for the next tranche of 110 million doses in the next few months,” he said.

In addition, another 110 million doses will be supplied to state governments and private hospitals in the next few months, making it a total of 220 million. In an interview to a channel on April 21, Poonawalla had said, “This fresh 110 million doses contract was agreed upon about a month ago and so we are starting to supply that from this month.”

He was speaking in the context of the future price to the Centre and state governments.

Poonawalla, who left for the UK recently, said in an interview that he was getting threatening calls from powerful people in India for delivering vaccine.