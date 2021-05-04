Have got full advance for 110 mn doses: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
Covishield to cost Rs 200/dose for first 100 mn doses to govt: Serum CEO
A jab at risk: Serum's quest to lead the world in Covid-19 vaccine race
Raw material shortage may affect scaling up of Covishield production
Is India ready for vaccine rollout? Key Covid updates of the last 24 hours
-
Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India will supply 220 million doses to the Centre, state governments and private hospitals in the next few months, according to the latest numbers given out by the company.
In a statement, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, said on Monday that the firm had received total orders of 260 million doses from the government. Out of that, more than 150 million doses have been supplied. “We have also got 100 percent advance of Rs 1,732.5 crore for the next tranche of 110 million doses in the next few months,” he said.
In addition, another 110 million doses will be supplied to state governments and private hospitals in the next few months, making it a total of 220 million. In an interview to a news channel on April 21, Poonawalla had said, “This fresh 110 million doses contract was agreed upon about a month ago and so we are starting to supply that from this month.”
He was speaking in the context of the future price to the Centre and state governments.
Poonawalla, who left for the UK recently, said in an interview that he was getting threatening calls from powerful people in India for delivering vaccine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU