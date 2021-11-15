HCC-KEC International bags Rs 1,309 cr order from Chennai Metro Rail

-
A consortium of Hindustan Construction Company and KEC International has won a contract worth Rs 1,309 crore from the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.
The contract is for the construction of 11.61 kilometres of elevated viaduct section and eleven elevated stations on Corridor 5 of phase II of the Chennai Metro.
In a statement on Monday, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) said this was the second order secured by the HCC-KEC Consortium for Chennai Metro. The company's share in the joint venture is 51 per cent and in value terms, it is Rs 668 crore.
The scope of work involves civil works, architectural works and signages, plumbing and drainage works and temporary services as per the employer's drawings and the works requirements, it added.
The eleven elevated stations to be constructed are Madipakkam, Kilkattalai, Echangadu, Kovilambakkam, Vellakkal, Medavakkam Koot Road, Kamaraj Garden Street, Medavakkam Junction, Perumbakkam, Global Hospital and Elcot. The project is to be completed in 36 months.
Currently, HCC is executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line III, one package of Delhi Metro, two contracts for Pune Metro, one package of Bangalore Metro Rail Project and one package of Chennai Metro.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
