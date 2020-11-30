HCC-VCCL JV wins orders worth Rs 236 cr from Northeast Frontier Railway

-
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC), in a joint venture with Vensar Constructions Company Limited (VCCL), has been awarded orders worth Rs 236 crore in two separate contracts from the Northeast Frontier Railway for the construction of single line BG tunnels Lot 14A and Lot 15A on a 51.38-km long Bairabi-Sairang New BG Rail line in Manipur.
HCC's share in the JV is 55 per cent (i.e, Rs 130 crore), the company said in a release on Monday.
Lot 14 A involves the construction of single line BG tunnel 14A (160 M), BG two-line tunnel 12A (160 M) and the remaining work of Tunnel 11C (120 M), tunnel 11A (lining for 680 M) tunnel 11B (445 M), tunnel 6B (lining for 160 M) including all other ancillary work between Hortoki and Mualkhang stations.
Lot 15A involves the construction of single line BG tunnels 15A (182 M), 15B (200 M) and 15C (190 M), remaining work of bridge 79, and construction of minor bridges 78A, 83, 84, 86, 87 and embankment /sub-bank work for 1.8 km between Hortoki and Mualkhang stations in Mizoram.
Indian Railways is implementing various projects to improve its network across North-East India.
One of the major railway projects, the 51.38-km long Bairabi-Sairang nNew BG rRail line, is all set to give a massive boost to the rail connectivity in the region, as it will connect Mizoram to the Indian Railways network up to Bairabi railway station, which is the gateway to the state.
The new rail line project includes 32 underground tunnels, 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, 16 cut and cover tunnels, 5 Road Under Bridges (RUB), and 5 road vver bridges (ROB). The line will cover four railway stations, namely Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang stations.
