HCL signs up with Korea’s HANCOM for global expansion, tech solutions

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
HCL Tech appoints leaders to expand in South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam
HCL Tech Q4 preview: PAT may drop 26-31% QoQ on one-time bonus impact
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
-
Indian IT services firm HCL Technologies has said it has signed a strategic partnership with HANCOM Inc., a South Korean software company, to share technology solutions and work for "overseas expansion".
HCL will support training for software development at HANCOM’s in India research and development centre, which was established in 2016.
Noida-based HCL will also share its development studio and provide human resource support to meet demand and development capacity at the R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen HANCOM products’ global competitiveness.
The two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes HANCOM’s entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL’s business expansion into the South Korean market.
“HCL’s modern applications and architecture principles will allow us to scale our products to make them more suitable for enterprise customers in the global market and ultimately achieve global aspirations with our products,” said Daeki Kim, Chief Operating Officer, HANCOM.
HCL employs more than 175,000 people in 50 countries and generates annual sales of $10.5 billion. It recently named Joonho Moon as its head to lead and expand business in South Korea.
“South Korea is a key strategic market for HCL, and this engagement with HANCOM will further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region,” said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU