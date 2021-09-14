HCL signs up with Korea’s HANCOM for global expansion, tech solutions

Indian IT services firm has said it has signed a strategic partnership with HANCOM Inc., a South Korean software company, to share technology solutions and work for "overseas expansion".

HCL will support training for software development at HANCOM’s in India research and development centre, which was established in 2016.

Noida-based HCL will also share its development studio and provide human resource support to meet demand and development capacity at the R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen HANCOM products’ global competitiveness.

The two also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes HANCOM’s entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL’s business expansion into the South Korean market.

“HCL’s modern applications and architecture principles will allow us to scale our products to make them more suitable for enterprise customers in the global market and ultimately achieve global aspirations with our products,” said Daeki Kim, Chief Operating Officer, HANCOM.

HCL employs more than 175,000 people in 50 countries and generates annual sales of $10.5 billion. It recently named Joonho Moon as its head to lead and expand business in

“ is a key strategic market for HCL, and this engagement with HANCOM will further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region,” said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President,