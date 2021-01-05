HCL Tech completes acquisition of Australia's business consulting firm DWS

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech shares hit a fresh record high as Co to acquire IT firm DWS Ltd
HCL Technologies to acquire Australia-based firm DWS for $116 million
HCL Technologies to acquire Australia-based firm DWS for $116 million
HCL Tech gains over 2% post Q1 result; Shiv Nadar steps down as Chairman
HCL Tech rallies 7%, hits record high after mid-quarter business update
-
HCL Technologies on Tuesday completed the acquisition of DWS Ltd, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group.
DWS has over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra. It delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.
HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major cities including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.
In September last year, HCL had said the acquisition will enhance its contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU