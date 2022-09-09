HCL Tech, Intel launch Centre of Excellence for Digital Workplace offering

Strengthening their global collaboration, Technologies and have launched a Centre of Excellence to accelerate the creation and adoption of industry-tailored (DWP) offerings.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and experts, the Centre of Excellence will leverage HCL’s DWP solutions and Intel’s technology portfolio to co-create solutions that enable seamless, connected and secure hybrid workplaces.

The Centre of Excellence will also serve as a hub to test and validate new Digital Technology Platform solutions and architectures to meet the workload-intensive demands of enterprises in a hybrid workplace environment.

Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice-President, Business Unit, Technologies, said, “We have a long relationship with and this latest collaboration is a demonstration of our complementary capabilities to deliver a true hybrid work experience in a secure, experiential, and reliable way to our customers. We are bolstering employee productivity with our Fluid working catalog, ensuring security, delivering equitable experiences and enabling the next generation of hybrid operations to help our customers achieve their business outcomes.”

Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director of Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, India, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the launch of the new Technologies Services Centre of Excellence and are excited to see the CoE in action to showcase what is possible when we combine HCL’s best-in-class digital workplace solutions and services with Intel’s Client Computing Technologies such as the Intel vPro Platform.”

The Centre of Excellence adds immense business and technology value to enterprises by catering to their rapidly evolving digital transformation requirements. It also enables HCL to leverage the current roadmap of technologies and adopt future technologies of Intel and bolster its competitive edge as a systems integration solutions provider.