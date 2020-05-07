HCL Tech Q4 earnings 16% YoY, firm sees limited Covid impact ahead

India's third largest information technology services firm HCL Technologies' fourth-quarter earnings growth exceeded that of its peers, and the company said it did not see a long-term impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like some of its peers, the Noida-based company did not provide a full-year guidance given the current global uncertainty, but said it sees only a short-term impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The short-term impact, said C Vijayakumar, CEO at HCL Technologies, would include "volume-based billing impact where the customers have shut down some plants and have some employees on furlough...There is some deferral of discretionary spend, new project decision making is slowing down...(and there are) price discounts and payment term extensions on the demand side."

He added that the medium- and long-term prospects of a business like would grow stronger.





HCL's performance is in contrast to larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys Ltd, whose annual revenue growth fell short of double digits in constant currency terms.

HCL Technologies' revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 rose 2.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 18,590 crore and 16.3 per cent annually. Net income for the quarter was up 3.8 per cent sequentially and 22.8 per cent annualy at Rs 3,154 crore.

In constant currency terms, revenue was up 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 13.5 per cent om an annual basis.

In dollar terms, revenue was flat sequentially at $2.5 billion, and up 11.7 per cent annually. Net income was up 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 18.4 per cent year-on-year at $431 million.

The fourth quarter growth was largely fueled by what HCL calls its mode-2 offerings, which include digital, cloud, cybersecurity and Internet of Things.

HCL signed 14 transformational deals in the fourth quarter, led by verticals of telecom, hi-tech, retail and CPG, manufacturing and financial services, and Vijayakumar said the firm saw record bookings in the March quarter in spite of the slowdown towards the last few days of the quarter.

For the full year, the company posted revenue of $9.93 billion, a growth of 16.7 per cent in constant currency, slightly above its own projection of 16.5-17 per cent.

Net income for the year was $1.55 billion, a growth of up 7.8 per cent annually.

EBIT margin was 19.6 per cent for FY20, exceeding HCL's guided range of 19- 19.5 per cent. EBIT margin during the March ended quarter was 20.9 per cent.



In terms of its employees, Vijayakumar said, "There will be no Covid-related redundancies, our employees continue to be our most important stakeholders."

HCL said it activated its COVID-19 business continuity plan at the end of January, right after the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported outside of China, and now has 96 per cent of its

employees working from home and another 2.5 per cent employees working from HCL or client locations.

Attrition in the fourth quarter fell slightly to 16.3 per cent from 16.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Among verticals, Technology and services revenue growth was 38.7 per cent during the quarter, manufacturing rose 26.7 per cent, and Telecommunication, Media, Publishing and Entertainment revenue grew 6 per cent. Revenue growth in Public Services, which includes Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, Travel - Transport - Logistics and Government, fell 1.3 per cent.