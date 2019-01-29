HCL Technologies' Q3 profit surges 26% to Rs 26.05 bn; revenue up 18.4%

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech posts double-digit revenue growth on healthy rise in IT sector
HCL Tech to set up centres in smaller cities, hire 5,000 people this year
HCL acquiring intellectual properties from IBM a risky bet, say experts
HCL Technologies aims to overtake Infosys in revenue over the next 5 years
Will continue to invest, strengthen operations in Nordics: HCL Technologies
-
HCL Technologies Ltd reported on Tuesday a nearly 26 per cent jump in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performances in its software services business.
Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, stood at Rs 26.05 billion ($366.49 million), compared with a profit of Rs 20.75 billion in the year-ago period, the software services exporter said. That came above the estimate of Rs 25.63 billion.
The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 9.5 per cent- 11.5 per cent in constant currency terms.
Revenue from its software services jumped 18.4 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU