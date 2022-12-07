HCLTech joins hands with Intel and Mavenir for enterprise 5G solutions

-
-
HCLTech announced a partnership with Intel Corporation and Mavenir on Wednesday, to provide scalable private 5G network solutions for communication service providers (CSP) and broader cross-vertical enterprises.
The companies will develop the cloud-native E2E architecture of an Intel Xeon processor-based 5G solution leveraging Mavenir RAN, Intel SmartEdge, and HCLTech’s management, orchestration and automation services. They will also create new-use cases by investing in HCLTech’s Cloud-Native Labs to drive meaningful and impactful digital transformations to enterprises around the world.
“As private 5G networks continue to develop, enterprises are unlocking exponential value by implementing cloud-forward solutions for their operations, and this partnership will ensure innovation is made readily available to current and future customers,” HCLTech said in a press release. It added that the three companies will work cross-functionally, leveraging each other’s unique skill sets to add new offerings and help generate greater value for enterprises.
As part of the collaboration, HCLTech will serve as the prime solution owner leveraging both Intel and Mavenir's technical offerings and business expertise. In this role, HCLTech will jointly define and establish a program to manage and support activities for solution packaging, go-to-market enablement, sales campaign activities, and sales and business reporting through a joint go-to-market program.
“There is currently a great need for scalable, reliable 5G solutions across nearly every enterprise and industry,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, HCLTech. “This need represents a major opportunity to innovate and deliver solutions that will have a major impact on business operations and outcomes. We’re excited to begin this collaborative journey with Intel and Mavenir as we develop solutions to advance and uplevel the capabilities of enterprises across sectors and around the world.”
The partnership will include a wide and comprehensive range of projects and activities across enablement, go-to-market, and sales acceleration, to deliver more 5G solutions to CSPs, IoT, and enterprise verticals.
Pardeep Kohli, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Mavenir said: “Together with HCLTech and Intel, we are industry leaders across vital technology solutions and have the experience to execute this vision. This collaborative process marks a major milestone in our efforts, and we are proud to work together closely to deliver best-in-class, innovative 5G solutions.”
“Intel’s goal is to help enterprises across all vertical markets accelerate the design and deployment of 5G and private networks,” said Caroline Chan, VP, and GM of Intel Network Business Incubator Division.
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 18:46 IST
