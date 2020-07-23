JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued companies globally, ranks 48
Business Standard

HDFC Asset Management Company sees 12% dip in PBT in June quarter

In the June quarter, the PBT stood at Rs 380.4 crore. Post-taxes, the profit was up 4 per cent year-on-year basis, at Rs 302 crore

Topics
HDFC AMC | Q1 results | HDFC group

Jash Kriplani  |  Mumbai 

hdfc
The fund houses had quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 3.56 trillion for June quarter.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 12 per cent dip in profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 of 2020-2021 (FY21), compared to the corresponding quarter in the last financial year.

In the June quarter, the PBT stood at Rs 380.4 crore. Post-taxes, the profit was up 4 per cent year-on-year basis, at Rs 302 crore.

The fund houses had quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 3.56 trillion for June quarter.

The second largest fund house in the country held market share of 14.5 per cent as on June 30. This was on the basis of QAAUM of the fund house for June quarter.

The fund house’s market share in individual investor segment stood at Rs 14.6 per cent in June and with equity QAAUM of Rs 1.29 trillion, it held market share of 14.5 per cent in equity segment. This excludes assets of index funds.

The ratio of equity-oriented assets to that of non-equity-oriented assets was 39:61, as against industry ratio of 38:62.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU