HDFC Asset Management Company sees 12% dip in PBT in June quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 12 per cent dip in profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 of 2020-2021 (FY21), compared to the corresponding quarter in the last financial year.

In the June quarter, the PBT stood at Rs 380.4 crore. Post-taxes, the profit was up 4 per cent year-on-year basis, at Rs 302 crore.

The fund houses had quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 3.56 trillion for June quarter.

The second largest fund house in the country held market share of 14.5 per cent as on June 30. This was on the basis of QAAUM of the fund house for June quarter.

The fund house’s market share in individual investor segment stood at Rs 14.6 per cent in June and with equity QAAUM of Rs 1.29 trillion, it held market share of 14.5 per cent in equity segment. This excludes assets of index funds.

The ratio of equity-oriented assets to that of non-equity-oriented assets was 39:61, as against industry ratio of 38:62.