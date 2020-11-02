HDFC net profit dips to Rs 2,870 cr in Q2, net interest income rises 21%

Development Corporation’s (HDFC) net profit dipped to Rs 2,870 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY21) from Rs 3,962 crore in the corresponding period of the last year (Q2FY20).

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keki Mistry said the profit numbers for Q2FY21 were not directly comparable due to the huge income from dividend and sale of investments etc in Q2FY20.

After adjusting for sale of investments and fair value etc, the profit before tax would amount to Rs 3,366 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 2,646 crore Q2FY20, indicating a growth of 27 per cent.

Mortgage lender's stock closed 6.24 per cent higher at Rs 2,042.65 per share on the BSE as net profit for Q2FY21 was higher than market estimates. According to Bloomberg data, analyst estimate for net profit was Rs 2,312 crore for Q2FY21.

The net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose 21 per cent to Rs 3,647 crore from Rs 3,021 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 10.2 per cent to Rs 5,40,270 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 4,90,072 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprise 75 per cent of AUM.

On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 9 per cent. The growth in the non-individual loan book was 13 per cent.

The individual loan application receipts grew 12 per cent and approvals grew 9 per cent in Q2FY21 compared Q2FY20. Individual disbursements during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were at 95% levels of the previous year.

The overall collection efficiency for individual loans in September 2020 (the first month after the moratorium) stood at 96.3 per cent. The collection efficiency for non-moratorium customers stood at 99.5 per cent, Mistry said.

With the unlocking of the Indian economy, traction in individual loans gained momentum with successive month-on-month improvements. The prevailing low interest rates, softer property prices, reduction in stamp duty in certain states and inherent strong demand for bodes well for the sector, Mistry said.

According to regulatory norms, the gross non-performing loans stood at Rs 8,511 crore. This is equivalent to 1.81 per cent of the loan portfolio. The non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.84 per cent, while those of the non-individual portfolio stood at 4.19 per cent.

The second quarter saw resolution in certain non-individual loans.

According to regulatory norms, the Corporation is required to carry a total provision of Rs 5,621 crore. Against this, the actual provisions were at Rs 12,304 crore.

The Corporation’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.7 per cent, while tier-I capital stood at 19.5 per cent in the September quarter.

In August 2020, the Corporation raised Rs 10,000 crore of equity capital through a qualified institutions placement. The Corporation also received Rs 307 crore upfront through the issue of warrants.