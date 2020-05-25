HDFC Q4 standalone PBT down 27% to Rs 2,692 cr, revenue up marginally

Ltd, a key financial institution and player in the home loan space, has reported a 27.05 per cent drop in profit before tax, to Rs 2,692.44 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from Rs 3,690.89 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Sequentially, the PBT was down 70.55 per cent, with the company having delivered a pre-tax profit of Rs 9,142.99 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



HDFC's net profit after tax was down 22 per cent year-on-year, to Rs 2,232.53 crore in the quarter ended Marh 2020, from Rs 2,861.59 a year ago.

The lender's revenue was up marginally, at Rs 11,975.72 crore, from Rs 11,580.05 a year ago.