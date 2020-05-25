JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Volkswagen car owners entitled to damages in emission scandal: German court
Business Standard

HDFC Q4 standalone PBT down 27% to Rs 2,692 cr, revenue up marginally

The company said revenue was at Rs 11,975.72 crore, from Rs 11,580.05 a year ago.

Topics
HDFC

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

investment,saving, money, retirement, rupee

HDFC Ltd, a key financial institution and player in the home loan space, has reported a 27.05 per cent drop in profit before tax, to Rs 2,692.44 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from Rs 3,690.89 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Sequentially, the PBT was down 70.55 per cent, with the company having delivered a pre-tax profit of Rs 9,142.99 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

HDFC's net profit after tax was down 22 per cent year-on-year, to Rs 2,232.53 crore in the quarter ended Marh 2020, from Rs 2,861.59 a year ago.

The lender's revenue was up marginally, at Rs 11,975.72 crore, from Rs 11,580.05 a year ago.
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 15:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU