HDFC Standard Life appoints Vibha Padalkar as CEO, Executive Director

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Standard Life's margin profile improving, Q4 net profit rises 40%
HDFC life Q4 PAT up 24% at Rs 11 billion in FY18; total premiums rise 21%
HDFC Life joins Rs 1-trillion market cap league
HDFC MF gets Sebi go-ahead for IPO after nearly two months on backburner
HDFC Standard Life hits new high; stock zooms 89% against issue price
-
HDFC Standard Life insurance company has appointed Vibha Padalkar as the company's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director. Padalkar, who is currently the insurer's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will take over from Amitabh Chaudhry, who recently left the company to head Axis Bank.
After Chaudhry's exit, HDFC Standard Life's board of directors met on Wednesday to announce the succession plan.
Padalkar has been with PriceWaterCooperhouse, Colgate-Palmolive and WNS Global Services.
She is a registered chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India as well with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
HDFC Standard Life is the top performing listed insurance company in the country with a market cap of over Rs 907 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU