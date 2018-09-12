JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Intercontinental Hotels Group fast tracks India expansion with 14 hotels
Business Standard

HDFC Standard Life appoints Vibha Padalkar as CEO, Executive Director

HDFC Standard Life is the top performing listed insurance company in the country

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Vibha Padalkar, HDFC Standard Life CEO
Vibha Padalkar, HDFC Standard Life CEO, Executive Director

HDFC Standard Life insurance company has appointed Vibha Padalkar as the company's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director. Padalkar, who is currently the insurer's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will take over from Amitabh Chaudhry, who recently left the company to head Axis Bank.

After Chaudhry's exit, HDFC Standard Life's board of directors met on Wednesday to announce the succession plan.

Padalkar has been with PriceWaterCooperhouse, Colgate-Palmolive and WNS Global Services.

She is a registered chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India as well with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

HDFC Standard Life is the top performing listed insurance company in the country with a market cap of over Rs 907 billion.

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 14:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements