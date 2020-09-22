Health-tech startup BestDoc raises $2.1 mn from Aceel, other investors

BestDoc, a health-tech SaaS (Software as a Service) startup, has raised $2.1 million from US-based Accel and Bengaluru-based Arkam Ventures in their Pre-Series A round. The firm’s existing investor, Bengaluru's SEA Fund, also participated in the round.

BestDoc, supported by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is an Intelligent Patient Relationship Management (PRM) system for hospitals and other healthcare providers in India.

Founded by Afsal Salu, Fayaz Bin Abdu and Soudabi Neduvanchery in 2016, BestDoc started off as a marketplace for doctor appointments in Tier- 2 and smaller towns. Later, it embraced a B2B model, realising the potential of digital adoption in the healthcare system.

Since 2018, it has partnered with 120 healthcare providers in the country, including Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, Aster Group and KIMS Global Group.

The company has built a slew of products, which help hospitals save staffing costs and improve operational efficiency while keeping a patient-centric approach in care delivery. "In the Covid-19 scenario, BestDoc has scaled up its and contactless solutions across several states as healthcare digitisation gathers pace,” said Salu.

BestDoc, which has raised $2.5 million so far, including a seed round from angel investors, plans to use the funds to expand across India and develop products for improving the in-patient admission and hospitalisation experience.