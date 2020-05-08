Heavy lifting by SBI, others fail to do the trick for YES Bank

YES Bank will be reckoned as the only bank to get a highly qualified audit report where its solvency and sustenance came under the hammer as its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) again dipped to 6.3 per cent, a few notches below the regulatory requirement of 7.15 per cent.

In March, after notable players, such as State Bank of India, HDFC, and ICICI Bank, infused Rs 10,000 crore in the bank, YES Bank's CET-1 ratio had improved from 0.6 per cent in Q3, to 7.6 per cent. Despite the fall in CAR and a weak Q4, YES Bank's stock closed Thursday’s trade with gains of over 6 per cent ...