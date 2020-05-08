JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Quint gets listed via little-known trading firm controlled by Raghav Bahl
Business Standard

Heavy lifting by SBI, others fail to do the trick for YES Bank

Though stock gained over 6%, Q4 numbers gave investors nothing to cheer about

Topics
YES Bank | State Bank of India SBI | ICICI Bank

Hamsini Karthik 

YES Bank will be reckoned as the only bank to get a highly qualified audit report where its solvency and sustenance came under the hammer as its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) again dipped to 6.3 per cent, a few notches below the regulatory requirement of 7.15 per cent.

In March, after notable players, such as State Bank of India, HDFC, and ICICI Bank, infused Rs 10,000 crore in the bank, YES Bank's CET-1 ratio had improved from 0.6 per cent in Q3, to 7.6 per cent. Despite the fall in CAR and a weak Q4, YES Bank's stock closed Thursday’s trade with gains of over 6 per cent ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, May 08 2020. 01:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU