Business Standard

Helped by PLI scheme, Apple's iPhone exports from India hit record

iPhone exports from India cross $0.5 bn in November when tech giant's production in China suffered

Topics
PLI scheme | Apple iPhone | iphone manufacturing in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

apple
Apple shifted some of its production from China to India after the PLI scheme was launched in 2020-and extended by a year due to the pandemic

Apple’s three contract manufacturers in India are set to make iPhone exports worth Rs 20,000 crore between April and December 2022, propelled by the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said sources in the know.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 18:52 IST

