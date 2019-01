Here's how Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati performed in its season 10

Two of India’s longest running shows — and (KBC) — completed 10 seasons in 2018. Both reside on the India’s (SPN) flagship general entertainment channel, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), and in the last week of 2018, the grand finale of catapulted the channel into second position in the pecking order of most-viewed channels in urban India.





KBC was launched in 2000 and marked a new era in reality TV

Indian Idol, launched in 2004, has been a tent-pole reality for SET

In 2018, KBC failed to make it to the top 5 shows list, featured on the same thrice

Indian Idol finale, aired on Dec 23, catapulted the show to the top of the most viewed shows list

While KBC saw a marginal increase in tune-ins from season 9 to 10, it seemed to lose eyeballs through the season

Indian Idol, on the other hand, saw a reverse trend with the season launching lower than its predecessor, but finishing with a jump in tune-ins over season 9

Tune-ins: the number of unique viewers who saw the programme for at least one minute; Impressions: the number of people seeing the programme at any given point in its telecast.Source: BARC India