Here's how online video is becoming the go-to promotional tool for brands

Online video has become the go-to promotional tool for brands as marketers and platforms pick up tips from each other on how to incorporate new engagement formats in their media plans. Mind you, video isn’t just about old school television shows, advertisements and tutorials anymore — short, crisp and engaging content across different formats is becoming increasingly popular in a world where stories are consumed on the go.

SonyLIV’s State of Digital Entertainment 2018 report says, India has the second largest video-viewing audience globally. Indeed, over the past year ...