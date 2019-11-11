Here's why Sun Pharma is betting on Japan when peers are losing interest

Sun Pharmaceutical, India's largest drugmaker, is expanding in Japan as most of its peers have indicated that they are not bullish about the market.

Lupin, Japan's sixth largest generic player, said recently it felt that the annual price cuts made the market unattractive and it would continue to grow in single digits in value terms. There were reports that Lupin was looking to sell its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa. While the company did not confirm any such development, it had earlier this year divested the Japanese injectables business to Neo ALA Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma Group, in a bid to streamline operations in the country.

For Sun Pharma, however, the rest of the world (RoW) markets grew by 49.1 per cent during the second quarter. Analysts said this was due to consolidation of Pola Pharma in Japan.

had completed the acquisition of Japan-based Pola Pharma in January this year to strengthen its presence in dermatology segment. Pola Pharma manufactures and distributes branded and generic products in Japan. Its portfolio primarily comprises dermatology products.

had forayed into the Japanese prescription market in 2016 with the acquisition of 14 established prescription brands from Novartis and continued to expand into the market through Pola Pharma acquisition.



Why Japan

So, why is bullish on Japan when others are wary of the price cuts. Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharma said during the earnings call, "For long-listed brands, there would be a decline in pricing. The Pola portfolio is a mix of branded product and long-listed products, but the majority products are our branded products."

Sun Pharma has also indicated towards higher R&D spend in the coming quarters for its specialty business. The R&D spend would also include clinical studies for China and Japan markets. Shanghvi said that most of the products the company is developing are for China and Japan. “These are mostly products we are developing for other markets. Looking at the size of these markets, we do not rule out developing something specific for them,” he said.

According to analysts, Sun is betting on the branded products portfolio to sail through the pricing pressure in the Japanese market. "If it is able to gain a significant market share in Japan in the branded segment, then it may make sense in the future. However, Sun has to be very careful about its Japan strategy now as the country is increasingly becoming a generic drugs market," a Mumbai-based analyst said. The Japanese market has an annual price erosion of 7-8 per cent.

Sun has also indicated that it would continue to focus on developing and utilising active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for captive consumption and for benefits of vertical integration. Lupin manufactures in India for the Japan market where it uses its plants primarily for packaging. Sun Pharma did not elaborate on its manufacturing rationalisation plans for Japan. Pola Pharma has two manufacturing facilities in Saitama with capabilities to manufacture topical products and injectables.



Most Indian players have exited Japan in the past decade. Ranbaxy was one of the early entrants. It exited its joint venture with Nippon Chemiphar in December 2009. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Orchid Chemicals and Cadila Healthcare wound up their Japanese business in the following years. They did not find it made strategic enough sense to stay invested in a highly regulated market, where margins were comparatively lower than in other developed markets.

A senior official of a pharma firm that had exited its Japan business some years back had told Business Standard how the regulatory landscape in Japan has been changing. The government wants nearly 80 per cent of the pharma market there to be of generic drugs by 2020.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma is in the process of consolidating Pola Pharma at present. During the second quarter, Sun's staff cost was up 10 per cent in absolute terms due to annual increments, speciality staff cost increase and addition of Pola Pharma in Japan. The other expenses too were higher due to branding and promotional activities for specialty business and consolidation of Pola Pharma on Sun Pharma Distributors Private Ltd.