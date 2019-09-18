Hero Cycles ties up with Yamaha Motor to launch Lectro e-cycle series

-
Hero Cycles on Tuesday said it has partnered with Japan’s Yamaha Motor Co to launch Lectro e-cycle series.
Priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, Lectro EHX20 is a high performance e-cycle powered by Yamaha, the company said. The cycle plans this product mainly for the metro markets, and target the high disposable income group, which are spending on healthy lifestyle and physical fitness.
Hero Cycles plans to add more models in 'Lectro e-cycle powered by Yamaha' series and will adopt multi-channel retail strategy to reach the customers through its own sales network, multi-brand stores and the online sales channels.
Lectro EHX20 is the outcome of a three-way strategic partnership between Hero Cycles, Yamaha Motor Co, and Mitsui & Co, which was initiated last year, the company said. “The alliance, brought together by Mitsui & Co is aimed at creating technologically superior high performance products through collaboration between Hero Cycles and Yamaha Motor electric drive units, with go-to-market sales, distribution & marketing support by Mitsui & Co,” it said.
