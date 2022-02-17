Hero Electric retracts injunction notice against Hero MotoCorp on brand use

-
In a boost for Hero MotoCorp’s EV plans, Hero Electric has withdrawn the application in Delhi High Court seeking an injunction order against Hero MotoCorp from using the Hero brand name for its electric vehicles.
The Delhi High Court has formed an arbitral tribunal Court to resolve the dispute between the companies which are owned by scions of Munjal family. The panel includes three retired judges, namely, former judges Indu Malhotra, Deepak Mishra, and Indermeet Kaur.
Vijay Munjal, who, along with his son Naveen Munjal, owns Hero Electric, the largest electric two-wheeler company, had moved the Delhi High Court in October against his cousin Pawan Munjal, promoter and chairman of Hero MotoCorp, seeking an injunction on Hero MotoCorp using the brand name for its upcoming electric two-wheeler products.
Largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp’s EV plans faced uncertainty as an injunction on the usage of Hero brand name would have forced it to use a different brand name for its EV product. But that would have entailed significant cost to build the brand including setting up separate dealerships which don't carry the Hero brand.
In August last year, Pawan Munjal showcased the first look of its upcoming electric scooter. It didn’t carry any branding.
The dispute stems from the family settlement agreement signed in 2010, by the four patriarchs of the Munjal family. In 2010, the Munjal family disentangled their cross-holdings in more than 20 group companies in a manner that each faction of the family received ownership of the businesses they managed. The businesses were divided among the family of Brij Mohan Lal Munjal, (father of Pawan Munjal) and his three brothers -— OP Munjal, Satyanand Munjal and the late Dayanand Munjal (father of Vijay Munjal).
According to this, while BM Munjal's four sons – Pawan Kant, Sunil Kant, Suman Kant and the late Raman Kant -- got control of Hero Honda (later Hero MotoCorp), Vijay Munjal group was vested with the rights to use the Hero brand for selling electric vehicles in the India and global markets.
Hero MotoCorp is planning to launch its first EV product in March which is likely to be an electric scooter. The company said that Hero’s existing strength from the traditional IC engine business like in distribution, sourcing, manufacturing or logistics will help to reduce investment in EV helping to cut cost of the product, helping it to gain an upper hand over well-funded new age start-ups like Ola Electric who are entering the EV business.
“While today cash burn is fancy, in future cash burn has to give way to cash earn and that’s where cost competitiveness will come into play. So players who can establish long term cost competitiveness will determine winning,” the company’s CFO Niranjan Gupta recently said.
