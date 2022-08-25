Hero Electric partners with Jio-bp for charging, battery swapping

-
In a development that is expected to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption and mobility in India, Hero Electric is set to partner with Jio-bp to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
"In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer," said Jio-bp in a statement.
Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.
Hero said it's committed to delivering the best electric mobility solutions to its consumers and this association will fasten the EV growth in the country while strengthening Hero Electric’s vision to transform the e-mobility sector in India.
Thu, August 25 2022. 16:37 IST