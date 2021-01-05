Hero Future Energies appoints Srivatsan Iyer as the new global CEO

-
Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, has appointed Srivatsan Iyer as the global chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.
Iyer will replace Sunil Jain, who has been with HFE since its inception in 2012 and will retire this month. “It’s an absolute privilege to join HFE under the leadership of Rahul, and I look forward to working with HFE team, to continue to deliver growth and take the company to the next level,” Iyer said
A statement by the company said, Iyer will work towards making India operations the knowledge, design, and engineering hub for HFE’s global operations.
Rahul Munjal, chairman and mnaging drector of HFE, said, “Sri has the pulse of global market and is well informed about business drivers in various economies. He has vast experience of working in several blue-chip companies in several regions in the world and is well suited to lead HFE as we transform into a global organisation.”
Iyer last worked for Braskem, the largest petrochemical company in the Americas, based in São Paulo, Brazil, as their vice president of srategy & planning and innovation & technology.
HFE’s current portfolio includes 1.7 GW of wind and solar power and an additional 1.5GW under construction or planned. The company has a 2022 growth target of 3.5GW of installed and operating capacity. Alongside traditional renewable projects of solar and wind, HFE will look to deliver futuristic renewable energy projects utilising new technologies, including battery storage and floating solar, said the company.
