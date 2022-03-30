Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims; terms it speculative

leader has denied the report of the IT Department finding Rs 1,000 crore false expense claims, saying it is speculative.

The company said officials from the Income Tax department visited its offices in the previous week, and it has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required.

"The allegations made in the press report are not borne out of any documents that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports," the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

was responding to clarification sought by stock exchanges NSE and BSE over reports that stated "IT department finds (Rs) 1,000 crore false expenses claims by Hero MotoCorp".

"We wish to clarify that officials from the Income Tax department visited our offices in the previous week. The company has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required. As and when the tax department concludes its findings and communicates to us, we will inform the exchanges suitably," the company said.

Asserting that it is a "law-abiding corporate, with robust internal financial controls", the company said its "financial statements are duly audited".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)