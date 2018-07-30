Hero Motocorp relaunches Karizma ZMR with BS-IV engine: Know price, changes

Though the Hero Karizma got several upgrades to keep it in line with the changing trends, it lost its charm as the upgrades were mostly cosmetic, and the bike’s engine and other technical specification remained the same. The launch of Bajaj Pulsar 220F in the entry-level performance segment also made a dent in Karizma’s sales. The premium 220cc bike from Bajaj offered better styling, engine power and underlying technology at a lower price, making it a robust substitute of the Karizma.