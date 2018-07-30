After good response to IPO, TCNS Clothing to make debut on bourses today

is scheduled to get listed on and on Monday.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the women's apparel maker was subscribed 5.27 times overall.

The Rs 11.25-billion public offer received bids for 5,79,79,780 shares against the total issue size of 1,09,99,828, data available with the showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed over 13 times and those of non-institutional and retail investors 5 times and over 60 per cent, respectively.

Price band for the offer, which opened on Wednesday, was fixed at Rs 714-716 per share.

Company, which sells its products under W, and Wishful brands, also raised over Rs 3.37 billion from anchor investors.