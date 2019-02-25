Hike in gas pipeline tariffs likely to remain a key trigger for GAIL

GAIL is trading about 16 per cent lower from its highs in August. Falling crude oil price has been a dampener and took a toll on the company’s profitability; it also raised concerns on the placement of high-priced LNG contracts.

During the previous quarter, the company continued to put up a good show in the natural gas marketing segment but there was disappoint in the petchem segment’s profitability. Analysts believe lower oil prices will impact performance in LPG/liquid hydrocarbons and petchem segments. ICICI Securities has already reduced the petchem ...