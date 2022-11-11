JUST IN
GVK Power net profit falls manifold to Rs 153.87 crore in Sep qtr
Mahindra & Mahindra September quarter profit up 44% at Rs 2,773 crore
Pricol Ltd reports consolidated Sept quarter net profit of Rs 47.52 crore
JSW Steel crude steel production grows 25% to 1.76 mn tonne in Oct 2022
Capacit'e Infraprojects net profit grows 15% to Rs 22 cr in Sept quarter
Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2, revenue up 85% YoY
Matrimony.com reports consolidated Q2 net at Rs 11.70 cr, total income up
Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve
Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr
Lenskart FY22 revenue rises 66% to Rs 1,502 cr, but slips into losses
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
GVK Power net profit falls manifold to Rs 153.87 crore in Sep qtr
Business Standard

Hindalco Industries Q2 net falls 35% to Rs 2,205 cr on elevated input costs

However, the consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 56,176 crore from Rs 47,665 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Hindalco Industries | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindalco
Despite a surge in input costs, the company produced the highest-ever aluminium metal volumes

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday reported 35.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,205 crore for the quarter ended September mainly due to elevated input costs.

The company, part of the Aditya Birla Group, had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3,417 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 56,176 crore from Rs 47,665 crore in the year-ago period.

"Hindalco Industries... reported consolidated revenue of Rs 56,176 crore in Q2 FY23, an increase of 18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher volumes and better realisations," the company said in a statement.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 5,743 crore in the second quarter, down 29 per cent compared to the year-ago period, impacted by rising input costs and unfavourable macros. This was partially offset by better operational performance of copper and downstream businesses.

EBITDA refers to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.

The company's Managing Director Satish Pai said that over the years, it has transitioned to a resilient and integrated business model which supports performance and profitability even when times are challenging.

Despite a surge in input costs, the company produced the highest-ever aluminium metal volumes.

While the upstream aluminium business EBITDA was impacted due to elevated raw material and energy costs, the company's aluminium downstream business performed well with EBITDA more than doubling Y-o-Y due to better pricing and market demand.

The copper business outperformed, reporting its highest ever metal and copper rod sales, Pai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindalco Industries

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.