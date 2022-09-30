JUST IN
India falls short on FTSE Russell EM government bond index inclusion
US markets could head lower as earnings downgrades pick up pace: Chris Wood

Corporate earnings in the US, meanwhile, are likely to be under pressure amid recession fears. Analysts have already started cautioning investors as regards a drop in earnings

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies
Earnings downgrades amid an economic recession are the next big worry for the US markets that are already grappling with inflation-related woes, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear. This, he feels, can trigger more downside in the US markets that can drop substantially lower compared to their June 2022 lows.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 10:59 IST

