Hindalco ties up with manufacturers of beverage cans to promote aluminium

Hindalco Industries, the country’s biggest aluminium producer, has tied up with two international manufacturers of beverage cans — US-based Ball Beverage Packaging AMEA and CAN-PACK India, arm of Poland-headquartered CAN-PACK.

The consortium, to be called the Aluminium Beverage Can Association of India (ABCAI), will advocate replacing glass and plastic with aluminium as packaging material. “The consumption in aluminium beverage cans in India is 3-4 per cent of the total. There is good scope for this to grow but awareness is low,” Prakash Nedungadi, group head, ...