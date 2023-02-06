JUST IN
Business Standard

Hindenburg report row: Adani Group stocks sell-off enters third week

The Adani group stocks have shed Rs 9.4 trillion in market value since June 24

Adani Group | Adani Enterprises

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg

It was another day of declines for Adani group stocks on Monday, with six out of the 10 listed firms ending with losses.

Flagship company Adani Enterprises (AEL) saw its share price decline by 0.7 per cent to close at Rs 1,572.4, extending its year-to-date (YTD) loss to nearly 60 per cent. Adani Ports & SEZ, on the other hand, rose 9 per cent to close Rs 546. Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar hit their 5 per cent lower limit, while Adani Transmission too hit a 10 per cent lower circuit.

Aswath Damodaran, a valuation expert and Professor of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business, wrote that the market was overstretched when it valued the Adani companies collectively at $220 billion (Rs 17,600 billion) and Adani Enterprises at $53 billion (Rs 4,243 billion). He arrived at a price target of Rs 945 for AEL.

The Adani group stocks have shed Rs 9.4 trillion in market value since January 24 after US-based Hindenburg Research accused it of brazen stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and use of extreme leverage. On Monday, the group’s mcap fell another Rs 27,447 crore to finish at Rs 9.82 trillion.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 23:06 IST

