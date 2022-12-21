Hinduja Group wins Reliance Capital auction with bid value of Rs 8,600 cr

-
ALSO READ
The $14 billion feud that splintered the billionaire Hinduja family
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each
Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction 2022: When and where to watch Live?
Decision to end family feud will not impact businesses: Dheeraj Hinduja
-
Hinduja Group on Wednesday won the race for Reliance Capital Ltd with a higest bid of Rs 8600 crore.
According to banking sources, the auction that started on Wednesday morning concluded with Hinduja emerging as the highest bidder for Reliance Capital as a core investment company.
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had fixed a floor value of Rs 6,500 crore for the first round of auction. The threshold value for the second and third round was Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.
In the subsequent rounds, the bid amount had to go up by Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively.
--IANS
arm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 17:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU