Airtel launches 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal
Hinduja Group wins Reliance Capital auction with bid value of Rs 8,600 cr

According to banking sources, the auction that started Wednesday morning concluded with Hinduja emerging as the highest bidder

Topics
Hinduja Group | Reliance Captial

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital

Hinduja Group on Wednesday won the race for Reliance Capital Ltd with a higest bid of Rs 8600 crore.

According to banking sources, the auction that started on Wednesday morning concluded with Hinduja emerging as the highest bidder for Reliance Capital as a core investment company.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had fixed a floor value of Rs 6,500 crore for the first round of auction. The threshold value for the second and third round was Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.

In the subsequent rounds, the bid amount had to go up by Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively.

--IANS

arm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 17:31 IST

