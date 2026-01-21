Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Payoneer India gets RBI in-principle nod as cross-border payment aggregator

Payoneer India gets RBI in-principle nod as cross-border payment aggregator

RBI's in-principle approval allows Payoneer India to expand cross-border payment services for importers and exporters, even as 19 entities have already received full PA-CB authorisation from regulator

Ajinkya Kawale
Jan 21 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Payoneer India, a subsidiary of Payoneer Global, received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB).
 
What does the RBI’s in-principle approval allow Payoneer India to do? 
The in-principle approval comes at a time when the banking regulator has fully authorised 19 entities with a PA-CB licence.
 
The licence is awarded to companies that enable cross-border transactions for merchants facilitating inward, outward or both types of transactions.
 
“This is a key milestone in enabling Payoneer to expand its operations in India and provide end-to-end cross-border payment solutions to Indian importers and exporters for inward and outward cross-border transactions,” the company said in a statement.
 

How does Payoneer’s global presence support its India operations? 
The company’s global parent operates as a regulated entity in jurisdictions such as the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, China and Australia.
 
It claims to support customers in more than 190 countries and territories.
 
Over the trailing 12 months as of the third quarter of 2025, it claims to have served nearly two million active customers and processed over $80 billion in transaction volume.
 
What does Payoneer India plan to offer after PA-CB authorisation? 
“With the PA-CB authorisation, we will be equipped to provide comprehensive cross-border payment solutions for both import (outward) and export (inward) transactions, helping Indian businesses tap into new opportunities and scale globally,” said Rohit Kulkarni, chief executive officer, Payoneer India.
 
Other companies with full authorisation from the RBI include Skydo, BriskPe, Razorpay and Cashfree Payments, among others.

Topics : RBI Central bank Payoneer

Jan 21 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

