Platforms like LogiMAT India 2026 can catalyse over 15 per cent or $ 7.5 billion of bilateral logistics and investment growth between India and Germany over the next three years, said German Engineering Federation (VDMA) India Chief.

Bilateral trade between India and Germany has crossed the $ 50 billion milestone in 2024-25, underscoring the countries' deepening partnership in logistics, technology, and investment, a statement said.

According to the statement, as India and Germany recalibrate their economic and trade engagement, the world's biggest logistics show in India, LogiMAT India 2026, will bring together 43 German companies and leading innovators from across the logistics and supply chain spectrum.

"Germany is India's largest trading partner in the European Union, and our logistics and technology partnership is entering a new era. Platforms like LogiMAT India can catalyse over 15 per cent ($ 7.5 billion) of bilateral logistics and investment growth in the next three years," said Rajesh Nath, Managing Director, VDMA India, in the statement.

With the government's push for digitalisation and the recent agreements on logistics and express services, Indo-German collaboration will further accelerate supply chain excellence, industrial growth, and investments in both countries through such events.

"We anticipate accelerated collaboration in logistics and manufacturing, as the strong German presence at LogiMAT India 2026 will further drive innovation and investment in the sector", he added.

German Engineering Federation (VDMA) is Europe's largest industrial association that acts as a bridge between German and Indian industry and exchanges expertise and experience with its member companies from various industrial sectors.

Organised by Messe Stuttgart India, the three-day event, scheduled from February 5 to 7, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, is poised to bring industry stalwarts together to network with peers, explore new business opportunities, expand into new markets, and maximise brand visibility.

Germany accounts for over 25 per cent of India's total trade with the EU, making it a central pillar in India's European economic engagement. In 2024-25, India's exports to Germany totalled $ 10.5 billion, while imports, driven by machinery, electrical equipment, and precision instruments, reached $ 19 billion.

Germany remains one of India's top ten global trading partners and is the ninth-largest foreign investor, with over $ 15 billion in FDI since 2000.

The wider EU bloc is India's largest trading partner for goods, with trade reaching $ 136.53 billion in 2024-25 and accounting for 17 per cent of India's total exports.

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director, Messe Stuttgart India, "The Indo-German partnership is entering a transformative phase, and nowhere is this more visible than at LogiMAT India 2026." Recently, India and Germany signed two landmark agreements during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, focused on deepening cooperation in the postal, express, and logistics sectors.

The event will feature advancements in automation, warehousing technology, multimodal logistics, ESG, smart packaging, and AI-driven supply chain management.