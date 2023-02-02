JUST IN
No impact of Adani rout, India has 15 to 16 firms in renewables: R K Singh
Hindujas to invest Rs 10,000 crore to raise stake in IndusInd Bank
Trai to meet telcos on Feb 17 to discuss calls drops, service issues, 5G
Edtech major Byju's lays off over 1,000 employees from engineering teams
Business initiative that has a heart: Lupin eyes Lyfe beyond the pill
NASA, IBM team up to develop AI-based models to spur new Earth discoveries
Automaker Renault upgrades cars to meet stricter emission norms
Airtel Africa Q3 net profit rises 7.5% to Rs 1,586 cr, revenue up 10.7%
Streaming giant Netflix introduces new features to premium plan members
Shell annual profit doubles to record high as war drives up energy costs
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Trai to meet telcos on Feb 17 to discuss calls drops, service issues, 5G
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hindujas to invest Rs 10,000 crore to raise stake in IndusInd Bank

The Hinduja group has also offered to take over Reliance Capital for Rs 9,000 crore, but its offer is facing litigation from its rival bidder Torrent

Topics
Hinduja Group | Investment | IndusInd Bank

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank

The Hinduja group is planning to raise its stake in Indusind Bank from 15 per cent to 26 per cent with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

A banking source said the Hinduja’s Mauritius-based promoter entity had received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to raise the stake. In November 2021, the RBI had allowed promoters to own as much as 26 per cent in a bank.

When contacted, a Hinduja source said the RBI, in principle, had agreed to increase Indusind International’s stake from 15 per cent to 26 per cent according to the master direction guidelines of 2015 and due process was being followed.

The RBI had also permitted promoters of existing banks, who had to reduce their ownership due to earlier guidelines, to bring it back up to 26 per cent. The Hinduja group has also offered to take over Reliance Capital for Rs 9,000 crore, but its offer is facing litigation from its rival bidder Torrent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hinduja Group

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.