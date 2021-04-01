Hindustan Aeronautics denies having business links with Myanmar's military

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for protesting against military coup
More than 300 people killed in Myanmar since February 1 military coup
Myanmar military deepens violence with new air attacks on civilians in east
Myanmar protesters join 'silent strike' in solidarity with lives lost
Myanmar ruling military imposes death penalty for treason, dissent
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has denied having any business links with the military forces in Myanmar.
The statement came after a UNHRC report on Myanmar and Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute Arms Transfers Database claimed that HAL supplied equipment to Myanmar's military from 2017-19.
"The report is factually incorrect. HAL has had no business dealings with Myanmar Defence Forces from 2017-2019. In fact, HAL did not have any business dealing even after 2019 with Myanmar till date," said a spokesperson from HAL on Wednesday.
The intense scrutiny on arms transfers to Myanmar's military comes after it overthrew the democratically-elected government on February 1, brutally cracking down on peaceful protests that have killed over 500 people.
Several children and women are also among those who have been killed by the junta's offensive against anti-coup protests.
The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar's military, as well as some of Myanmar's conglomerates. The international community has broadly condemned the violence in Myanmar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU