Hindustan Unilever to work with trusted network to fight ad fraud

The country’s largest advertiser, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), is drawing up a list of trusted online publishers it will work with to ensure greater digital transparency, reduction of ad fraud and bring down the menace of toxic advertisements.

Last week, HUL’s parent London-and-Rotterdam-based Unilever had annou­nced it was setting up a “trusted publishers’ network”, which would include global, regional and local online platforms. By toxic, the reference is to material that whips up hatred, is discriminatory in nature and has explicit sexual and ...