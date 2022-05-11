Hiring boom begins in India as Covid infections decrease; economy reopens

-
-
India Inc will hire 5 per cent more people in the April-June period compared to the first quarter (Q1) this year, a new report showed on Wednesday, as Covid infections decrease amid reopening of industries across the spectrum.
With the successful rollout of vaccines and reduction in Covid-19 cases, most employers (77 per cent) now plan on having their people working from the office.
The percentage increase in hiring volume is also likely to see a 3 per cent jump to reach 23 per cent during the April-June period compared to the January-March quarter, according to the quarterly hiring tracker by one of the leading job portals Indeed.
First-time job seekers gained widespread acceptance from employers, with nearly eight out of 10 securing their jobs during the March quarter.
Most of the hiring of first-time job seekers was from employers in the information technology (85 per cent), telecommunication (79 per cent) and e-commerce (75 per cent) sectors.
"With the decrease in the number of Covid cases and the reopening of the economy in the past quarter, we have started seeing some stabilisation in the job market," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.
While 48 per cent of employees and jobseekers preferred working from the office while 31 per cent favoured remote or hybrid work as it offered more autonomy and flexibility.
"We foresee that this hiring momentum will continue to increase in the coming quarter as more employees return to office," he added.
The job roles such as data science, analytics and other technology roles continue to be in demand.
