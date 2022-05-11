Uber to hire 500 techies in India for Bengaluru, Hyderabad centres

-
ALSO READ
Uber Technologies to cut costs and slow down hiring, CEO tells staff
Uber posts net loss of $5.9 billion as Asia investment values fall
Uber Technologies revenue jumps 83% to $5.8 billion as customers go out
Uber survived the spying scandal, but they still fear for their career
Uber secures London license for two and half years
-
Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced it will hire 500 employees for its India tech centres by the end of this year.
The app-based mobility and delivery company currently has a 1,000-strong workforce in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
"India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centres here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally," said Praveen Neppalli Naga, Uber Vice President and Head of Mobility Engineering.
Uber added 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021.
The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, LatAm, Amsterdam and at its India centres.
Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new facility at its Bengaluru tech centre in the presence of state Minister of IT, CN Ashwath Narayan.
"Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams," said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director-Engineering, Uber.
The Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres handle critical functions for Uber such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, Infra tech, data, Maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing, among others.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU