Hit by slowdown, automakers go all out to chase buyers this festive season

If you are in the market this festive season looking for a new two-wheeler or passenger vehicle (PV), you are in luck because auto are offering the best benefits ever.

This is the last-ditch effort by to shore up sales in a financial year that has been marked by poor purchases and production cuts.

While PV manufacturers, which have been hit harder by the slowdown, have been wooing buyers with attractive offers for some time now, two-wheeler joined the fray on Thursday.

From consumer offers that range from cash benefits, exchange schemes to competitive financing, makers of motorcycles scooters are leaving nothing to chance. Take Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI). The second-largest two-wheeler company by sales on Thursday launched the Honda Festival Dhamaka, a bundled offer that includes an attractive retail finance scheme.

Buyers availing of the finance scheme can enjoy benefits of up to Rs 11,000.

Senior Vice-President Yadvinder Singh Guleria said HMSI had tied up with all the major credit-card companies, including 10 leading banks. It allows buyers to swipe their credit card, convert loans into an EMI, and ride home on a motorcycle or scooter. All the schemes will be supported by a 350-degree campaign, he said. “We believe there is a pent up demand in the market and it’s an opportunity for us to make the most of this,” said Guleria.





ALSO READ: Auto major Maruti Suzuki slashes prices of select car models by Rs 5000

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp too is offering incentives. These include financing with a low down payment and easy EMI. In order to address buyers looking for upgrades, it has introduced a festive exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. Buyers of the Xtreme range can avail of a special exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 across the country, said Sanjay Bhan, head of sales, aftersales, and parts at Hero MotoCorp. “We are confident the customers will benefit through our holistic range of benefits and schemes, covering sales and after-sales,” said Bhan.

The sales push is also attributable to the switch to BSVI emission norms, which take effect on April 1 next year. A similar cut-off date for both production and sales (as mandated by the Supreme) means that auto cannot afford to have any unsold stock left at the end of the festive season.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto has also pulled all plug to get the buyers in. The company is offering a host of benefits of up to Rs 7,200, five free services, five years’ free warranty, low down payment starting from Rs 3,537.

“This is one of the worst times for the industry. That is why we are seeing the best offers from the companies,” said Prayesh Jain, analyst at Yes Securities. But despite such attractive offers and a relatively low base of last year, Jain expects the festive season sales this year to be either flat or decline in low single digits over the same period last year. The 45-day period starting from Navratri is very critical for auto companies as close to a third of annual sales of two wheelers and a fourth PVs are accounted for by this period. Despite the lucrative offers, company officials declined to offer any guidance on the festive season sales even as they remain cautiously optimistic.