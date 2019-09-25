JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SpiceJet mulls buying 100 Airbus jets after Boeing 737 MAX fallout
Business Standard

Auto major Maruti Suzuki slashes prices of select car models by Rs 5000

The new prices will be applicable from today across the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti suzuki Arena (Picture- Maruti Website)
Maruti suzuki Arena (Picture- Maruti Website)

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reduced the prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices).

These models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh.

The new prices will be applicable from today across the country.

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company's vehicle range, it added.

The company said it is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition, especially for the entry-level customers. "This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand," MSI said.

The company's price reduction comes days after the government cut corporate tax last week with an aim to help industry overcome slowdown.
First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU