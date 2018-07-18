Homegrown PEs to bet on logistics due to demand from e-commerce firms

After global PE funds, it is now turn of the homegrown fund managers to bet on the logistics and warehousing space. The reason: Besides the attractive returns in the segment, reforms such as GST which has created a single national market and growing demand from e-commerce firms.

A number of them such as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, Kotak Realty Fund, Milestone Capital, Nisus Finance and others are looking at investing in the space. Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, which entered the segment in the last financial year, has invested over Rs 10 billion in JM Baxi Group, ...