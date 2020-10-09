Honda bets big on recovery of rural demand, upcoming festive season

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is betting heavily on a recovery of rural demand and increase in sales in the upcoming festive season

A top executive of the company on Friday said that rural demand has almost recovered to what it was last year.

“We were not seeing a volume uptick till Unlock 3.0, but now unlock is happening in urban areas as well, and close to 95 per cent of our network is open. Nearly similar contributions are coming from urban and rural areas just as they were before the (Covid-19) pandemic. So, we are not seeing much of a difference in urban and rural sales,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

ALSO READ: Harley fails, Hyundai triumphs: India's auto market is unlike any other

Rural sales at present are around 23 per cent of overall sales, which is nearly the same as in pre-Covid times.

The company recently reported domestic wholesale sales of 500,887 units in September, a 10 per cent growth as compared to 455,896 units in September 2019.

HMSI’s rival also witnessed a growth of 16.11 per cent year-on-year in its domestic wholesales for September to 697,293 units due to robust recovery in sales of entry-level motorcycles in rural and semi-urban markets after the easing of lockdown measures.

In contrast to other automakers, who have given a commentary that due to the economic slowdown, people are opting for cheaper entry level products, Guleria said that HMSI has seen a steady growth of its premium portfolio.

“Even in the recently concluded sales period, the percentage contribution of the premium models far beats that of the affordable versions. For instance, the Activa, which is a more premium model, is being preferred by customers,” Guleria said.

In India, entry level two-wheelers (75 cc to 125 cc) make up almost 75 per cent of total of the Indian

ALSO READ: Smaller, cheaper vehicles take centre stage amid economic slowdown

The company recently announced its entry into the middle-weight motorcycle segment--300 cc and above--with Highness CB 350. This new offering will compete with market leader Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and others in the segment.

Guleria said that the company will use its BigWing dealership chain to market the product and also bet on a loyalty club and personalised approach to customers to make the product popular.

In order to make the mid-segment 300cc-500cc products more accessible, the company will push the 'BigWing' dealership count to 80 in the future. Honda is also planning to come up with three more premium products soon which will sell alongside the existing premium lineup of the motorcycles.

“The motorcycling community in India is growing day by day and they are a set of customers who look for more premium products and need a personalised approach. We will have an exclusive portfolio for them,” Guleria said.