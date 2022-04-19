Honda Motor launches new version of Gold Wing Tour for Rs 39.2 lakh

(HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of superbike Gold Wing Tour in the country, priced at Rs 39.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Gold Wing Tour comes as a completely built-up from Japan, and features dual clutch transmission (DCT) with an airbag.

"Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India," Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

The bike comes with a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled engine and features like idling stop system, hill start assist among others.

"Gold Wing Tour offers a tailored riding experience as it offers the right mix of presets coupled with rider inputs for touring across different road conditions," Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria stated.

The company has also opened the bookings for the model, he added.

