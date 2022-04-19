Honda Motor launches new version of Gold Wing Tour for Rs 39.2 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reports 20% dip in wholesales in January
Honda Motorcycle all set to foray into electric vehicle segment next fiscal
Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29% at 312,621 units in February
Hybrids to SUVs: Honda bets on new launches to regain footprint in India
Honda Cars reports 26% jump in wholesales at 89,152 units for 2021
-
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of superbike Gold Wing Tour in the country, priced at Rs 39.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2022 Gold Wing Tour comes as a completely built-up from Japan, and features dual clutch transmission (DCT) with an airbag.
"Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.
The bike comes with a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled engine and features like idling stop system, hill start assist among others.
"Gold Wing Tour offers a tailored riding experience as it offers the right mix of presets coupled with rider inputs for touring across different road conditions," HMSI Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria stated.
The company has also opened the bookings for the model, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU