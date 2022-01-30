How Air India and Tatas raced against time to close the deal

Tata Sons’ Chandrasekaran is an avid marathon runner. But what his firm achieved in the last one week of Air India’s takeover was nothing but a 100-metre sprint.

Before Chandrasekaran entered house on 28th, to take Maharaja back home after seven decades, a team of around 30 people of Tata Sons and Air India’s finance team, their consultants at Alvaraz & Marsal had burnt midnight oil for one week to finalise accounts, settle disagreements and sign on dotted lines.

“It was literally seven days of sleepless nights. It was on 15 January, that the conditions of closing the deal were satisfied. A financial statement was supposed to be prepared as of 20 January. Initially, the plan was that the team will get 15 days to prepare the balance sheet following which the Tatas will review it within seven days and if there is no disagreement, the handover will happen. But on 23 January, it was communicated that the government wants it completed before the budget session,” said a person involved in the deal.

has a complex balance sheet with multiple subsidiaries, four centres of regional command, and business across 30 countries in the world. The team led by Vinod Hejmadi, director finance at had an unenvious job to finalise a balance sheet, settle multiple past dues like that of lessors, airports, lenders and retired employees of the company.

“Many of the lenders and lessors are foreign who were on Christmas break till the first week of January. In many cases, we had to literally urge executives to finalise an account in between their Christmas break or wake up our employees in a different time zone to close an account,” the person quoted above said.

Things were more complicated as many of Air India’s departments are not enabled with modern software like SAP or ERP.

On the 24th, Hejmadi sent a message to his team to give their best to close the transaction in three days and that they will be required to work on holidays and past midnight during this week to complete the task.

“It was an extremely complicated deal. But, the way this transaction was handled, whether in terms of access to information or management, or due diligence process--- the standard was much higher than what we have seen in many private transactions. If this is the benchmark of the government running the process of other disinvestment, it sends a message to the global investor community that the government is serious about conducting its M&A business,” said Vikram Uttam Singh, managing director and country manager, Alvarez & Marsal.

A second person involved in the deal said that while there was urgency from the government’s side to close the deal before the Budget, the Tatas also wanted to move fast as they were cagey about multiple ongoing litigations.

While shareholders of Devas Multimedia had moved a US court for seizing Air India’s assets in order to enforce an arbitration award, an employee union representing over 5,000 employees had approached Madras High Court to stop the disinvestment process. “The stakes are high in such high profile deals. A single adverse order from a Court and all hard work done over so many days gets stalled or delayed. Both sides were eager to close the transaction as soon as possible,” said a second person involved in the process.

The Tatas have experience of racing against time to close deals which can get jeopardised by court cases. In 2018, on the day the NCLT declared Tata Steel as the winner of the bid for bankrupt Bhusan Steel, Bhushan promoter Neeraj Singhal was planning to file for a stay order. He actually did get the case listed for the following day but the judge did not admit it, instead deferring it till next week.

Tatas used the thin window of 48 hours to close the deal and take control of the company. The person who was leading the transaction was Nipun Agarwal- a senior vice president at Tata Sons who has led the group in its pursuit to bring the airline home after seven decades.