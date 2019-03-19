How Byas Nambisan shed early jitters and gave fresh direction to EZetap

Byas Nambisan, CEO, Ezetap Byas Nambisan, the new CEO at payments technology firm EzeTap, is much like his predecessor Abhijit Bose— western-accented, a pedigree of top US universities and having had his early career at a big technology multinational.

In fact it was Bose who brought him over to EzeTap back in 2014; Nambisan was also the first in his company to know of Bose’s decision to move on. Now, with Bose having joined WhatsApp as its India head — which also brought EzeTap some favourable publicity for producing a WhatsApp worthy leadership ...