NTPC: Improved earnings visibility boosts sentiment for attractive stock

Netmeds' journey to a sweet deal as Reliance picks up a majority stake
Business Standard

How consolidation is sweeping through fast-growing online pharmacy sector

Reliance swoops on Netmeds; sector expected to hit revenues of over $3.6 bn by 2022

Surajeet Das Gupta & Sohini Das  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Consolidation is sweeping through the fast-growing online pharmacy sector. Reliance Industries, through Reliance Retail, bought a 60 per cent stake in Netmeds on Tuesday for $83 million. Elsewhere in the sector, PharmEasy is reportedly looking at merging with Medlife to create an entity valued at $1.2 billion, according to analysts.

If it goes through, it will provide scale for PharmEasy. Based on July 2020 figures from SimilarWeb, PharmEasy currently has over 1.79 million visits on its app and PC (not daily average users). Merging with Medlife will help it become a formidable ...

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 06:01 IST

