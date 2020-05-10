How Covid-19 gave a push to domestic med tech manufacturing industry

Vadodara-based Sure Safety used to make space suits for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In fact, it had developed India's first indigenous space suit in 2015. As the Covid-19 pandemic hit India, it has now come up with a re-usable PPE kit.

Nishith Dand, Managing Director and founder of Sure Safety said that the waste generated from PPEs can pose a great risk and they have used a new 'air-pass' system to prepare new kits and also done a pilot with a hospital in Vadodara. It would start delivering to other hospitals soon. Apart from the new re-usable PPEs, Sure ...