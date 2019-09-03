How falling sales, job losses have hit auto parts firms in Pimpri-Chinchwad

There’s an eerie silence on the dimly-lit shop floors of most small and medium scale auto component makers in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad belt — a major auto cluster in the western India that houses close to 12,000 manufacturing units. Trucks loaded with parts stand motionless at the factory gates.

They cannot be dispatched as Tata Motors is on a temporary shutdown. The Tata Motors unit at Pimpri, which makes passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), is one that most SMEs count on as a key customer. But it’s not Tata Motors alone that has ...