How Indian Hotels is unlocking the potential of its non-hotel brands

After being cocooned for several years in the havens of the Taj at select locations, the Indian Hotel Company’s non-hotel brands in the retail, lifestyle, volume catering and food and beverage (F&B) segments are finally getting their wings.

To lend a sharper focus to the non-hotel brands, six months ago, the hospitality arm of the Tata group that owns and operates the Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brand of hotels, regrouped them under an umbrella brand called Expressions. As part of a larger strategy crafted by Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive, Indian Hotels ...